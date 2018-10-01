Seat reservation for women, physically challenged only on papers

Traffic police acts as mute spectator, hardly checks mini-buses for violation: Commuters
Gafira QadirSrinagar, Sep 30:
Reservation of seats for women in public transport has lost both its meaning and significance and has become a next impossible thing for the rightful owners to achieve. Despite directions to reserve eight seats for women and physically challenged in the mini-buses operating in the city, the female commuters are forced to keep standing during their travel and the male passengers occupy the earmarked seats.
According to the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) 1988, the first eight seats in local bus should be reserved for women besides physically challenged passengers. The orders for implementation of this law were issued in 2012 but a visible impact is yet to be seen.
Maheen Baheer, a 2nd year college student said, “I travel everyday in local buses from my home to the college and back. Although first eight seats are reserved for women and physically challenged passengers but it is never been taken into consideration and no one bothers to look into the matter.”
She further said that few weeks ago Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic, Basant Rath tried to implement this rule but as expected the implementation lasted only for few days.
Due to non availability of reserved seats, women have to face harassment.
Jasmine Showkat, a traveler said, “We have been facing this problem since long time but as no action is being taken against the offenders we somehow have started accepting that this problem won’t be solved.”
She further said that all this eventually leads to harassment in local buses. “When male passengers are asked to let the female passengers sit they turn a deaf ear. Authorities have been silent on this issue over the years as well,” Jasmine added.
Drivers and bus conductors are hardly bothered to say anything to the offenders who occupy the reserved seats only to avoid arguments and unnecessary quarrels.
“People never cooperate with us even if we ask them to leave the reserved seats vacant for women and physically challenged passengers. They behave rudely. So we have stopped saying anything on this issue,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a local bus conductor.
Arif Shah, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) said, “I have always asked people to file complaints or provide me the vehicle number so that I could take a suitable and timely action against them.”