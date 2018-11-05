Season’s first snowfall catches Kashmir growers by surprise

Orchardists suffer heavy losses, demand compensation
Sabreen Ashraf/ Shafat MirSrinagar:
Season’s first snowfall which caused heavy damages to apple orchards in most parts of Kashmir region caught growers by surprise on Saturday.
The heavy snowfall, according to growers, was witnessed before the pruning and the fall.
“The heavy snow accumulated on apple trees, causing extensive damage in most of the orchards,” said growers from south Kashmir.
One of the fruit growers from Midoora Tral, Syed Mohammad Yousuf said that the growers were caught by surprise by the early snowfall this season.
“We were yet to prune our orchards. The snowfall has damaged our apple, peach and pear orchards. Walnut trees are also damaged,” Yousuf said.
He said a huge number of apple trees were uprooted, some trees split into and branches have filled the ground. “We request the horticulture department to take an early assessment of the damage which is almost 35 per cent,” Yousuf said.
Another grower, Syed Sajad Bukhari said that growers spend a huge amount on maintenance of orchards every year but Saturday’s snowfall damaged apple orchards almost everywhere in the area. “I appeal the concerned authorities for reimbursement of loses to the possible extent,” Bukhari said.
According to reports said orchards were also damaged by snowfall in Bhatnoor, Ladibal, Shikargah, Koil, Sangnad area of Tral, several villages of apple rich Shopian district and Pulwama district in south Kashmir.
Mudasir Ahmad, an orchardist, from Shopian said that all orchards have suffered extensive damage due to the snow. A grower from Meer Bazar Annatnag district of the South Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Dar said that the snowfall weighted heavy and damaged large number of apple tree. “The snow has caused tremendous damage. Authorities should compensate apple growers for their loss,” he said.
Another grower from the district said that damage to apple trees could result in low apple production in next season.
“If an apple tree produced 50 boxes of apples this season, next season it may decrease to 20 or 30 apple boxes due to huge damage to tree branches,” he said. He said that the tree life also reduces if the tree suffers mild damage due to any unexpected nature.
Reports said the snowfall also caused damage to apples orchards in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Baramulla, Bandipora and Handwara in north Kashmir.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, Gulzar Ahmad said that the survey was not completed properly.
“We are still working on the assessment because of the continuous snowfall from yesterday,” Ahmad said.
As per the initial assessment, he said more than 30 per cent damage has been caused to the crops and mostly apples were affected by the hailstorm.
He said that Vilgam, Tarathpora, Upper side of Zachdara, Nowgam of Handwara area were most affected. “Department will also compensate the farmers suffered damage to crops,” he said. Chief Agricultural Officer, Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that almost 10 per cent damage was caused in the high reaches of the district. “Chandosa, Sultanpora, Raziyapora are the main areas where the damage occurred due to unexpected snowfall,” Farooq said. He said the department will compensate the growers whose orchards have been damaged by snowfall. “The good thing is maximum growers had harvest their fruits, stored them and sold them in Mandis,” Farooq said.
Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, couldn’t be available to comments immediately as many phone calls went unanswered.
‘South Kashmir Suffers’
The early snowfall in Kashmir has incurred heavy losses to the fruit industry in south Kashmir. Several orchardists from south Kashmir districts said the standing fruits had been damaged due to heavy snowfall besides causing extensive damage to apple trees. The administration was caught unaware as the early heavy snowfall wreaked “havoc” in the entire south Kashmir region causing heavy damages to the apple trees, crop and also the electricity infrastructure. The administration pressed policemen into service at most of the places while the main roads were cleared off the snow by afternoon to connect the villages to all the district headquarters.
The horticulture sector is worst hit as leaf fall on the trees was yet to occur while in several areas of Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam the apple crop was yet to be plucked or packed leading to millions in a loss to the fruit growers. The horticulture department has now issued an advisory to the fruit growers and asked them to manually remove the snow from trees. “Horticulture is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy as almost 70 per cent population of this state is dependent on it directly or indirectly.
“Government lacks a proper roadmap for supporting this sector during calamities and the government should roll out insurance schemes for crops like horticulture and agriculture. The coming days will be very crucial as thousands of kanals of orchards have suffered massive damages,” said a local fruit grower, Suhail Ahmed.
Omar asks Govt to assess crop damage
Srinagar: National Conference vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over the massive damages suffered to aple orchards following heavy snowfall across Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, he sought immediate comprehensive compensation for the affected orchardists. “The state government must depute revenue teams to the affected districts and assess the losses so that they are compensated forthwith,” he said.
He said that it is the duty of present incumbent administration to rescue those who stand affected by the vagaries of climate. “The government should offer succor to the farmers and orchardists as they form the backbone of the state’s economy and have always been suffering on account of weather vagaries,” he said.
Abdullah also impressed upon the incumbent government administration to invoke a contingency plan to mitigate the woes of the people who stand worst affected by the recent snowfall. “The administration should gear up its men and machinery to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on roads. Administration should ensure immediate restoration of power supply in the valley,” he said.
Abdullah maintained that National Conference is awake to the difficulties faced by people which they have to undergo in wake of the recent snowfall. “Governor Administration should remain alive to the difficulties of the people during winters. The poor and have-nots should specifically be taken care of during winter months,” he said.
Meanwhile senior NC leader and former minister Abdul Rahim Rather has expressed concern over the damage caused to horticulture and agriculture crop due to prevailing hostile weather conditions. Expressing his concern over the massive damages to orchards and the produce, he said, “Apple trees and its produce have faced the brunt of this ill-timed snowfall and have suffered intense damages. People whose sustenance is entirely dependent on orchards need to be compensated well.”
Geelani expresses concern over massive crop damage
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday expressed grief over massive damage to the orchards across Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said he was pained to see the losses of orchardists. “Natural calamities do occur despite all human attempts to avoid them,” he said. “They (natural calamities) are nothing but to caution the people on one hand and put their human and helping nature to test on the other hand.”
Geelani said such episodes call for urgent and timely help by the people who are not affected. “People should seek help from Almighty as he only can rescue them from such disasters,” he said.