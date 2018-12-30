Searches underway after shootout near Army camp in Jammu

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
Forces launched a search operation after suspected militants fired at an Army post at Ratnu Chak Military Station in Bari Brahamana area of Jammu in the wee hours on Sunday.
Sources said that one suspected person was spotted by the sentry at Ratnu chak Army gate, when he opened fire at the Army installation.
In response, the alert Army man retaliated, leading to exchange of brief fire.
"After firing few rounds, the suspected person managed to flee from there, while army cordoned entire area of Ratnu Chak and Bari Brahmana,” Sources said.
The search operation was on till the filing of this report. However, there was no contact established with the suspect.
Sources said an alert has been sounded on Jammu-Pathankot highway and all security installations have been put on high alert.
