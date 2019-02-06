Searches along IB

Jammu, Feb 05:
The government forces conducted an overnight search operation near the International Border in Samba district following information about movement of three armed persons, a Police official said Tuesday.
The information about the movement of the suspected persons in the Manohar Gopala area was received around 9:30 pm on Monday, the official said.
Immediately, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and the Police as militants, in the past, had used the route to sneak into the State from across the border, he said.
The official said the government forces conducted a thorough search of the entire area along with adjoining villages till 8 am Tuesday but nothing could be found.
Earlier, on January 29, a two-day search operation was conducted by the government forces in Basantar in Ramgarh sector of the district following reports of suspected movement.
The searches yielded nothing and were carried out just days ahead of a scheduled rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijaypur in the district on February 3.
“The forces are alert and are maintaining tight vigil along the IB and in the hinterland to foil the nefarious designs of the militants,” the official said. PTI