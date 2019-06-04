Search ops continue for missing IAF aircraft in Arunachal

June 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A massive search operation was underway on Tuesday to locate a Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, a day after it went missing around Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.



The aircraft, with 13 people on board, went missing Monday afternoon around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka near the border with China.



A fleet of fixed wing aircraft and choppers have been deployed to locate the missing Antonov AN-32 aircraft, officials said.



They said ground troops have also been deployed to carry out search operation in the mountainous terrain in the region.



The IAF said the aircraft took off from Jorhat 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground in Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm.



"Some ground reports were received on possible location of a crash site. Helicopters were routed to the location, however, no wreckage has been sighted so far," the IAF said in a statement on Monday.