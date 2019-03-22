Search operation resumes in Hajin

March 22, 2019 | M T Rasool

Search operation resumed this morning in Mir Mohalla area of Hajin here in north Kashmir's Bandipora District where a militant was killed in 12-hour long gunfight on Thursday.



12-year-old Aatif Ahmed is believed to be trapped inside the house which was halfly destroyed during the encounter.



A top LeT militant is believed to trapped inside the house.



Official sources said troopers of 13 RR and state police resumed the search operation launched yesterday.



The operation was stopped last night due to darkness to avoid any damage to "captive" Aatif Ahmed , they said, adding that the entire area remained cordoned off throughout the night.



Meanwhile search has been started to locate the bodies,they said.



Locals said the last night gunshots were heard near the encounter site and today morning a helicopter was seen hovering over and arround the encounter site.

[Representational pic]