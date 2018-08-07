Search operation launched near border in Gurez

M T RasoolBandipora
Government forces Tuesday morning launched a massive search operation here in Bagtore area of Gurez following brief exchange of fire along the border.
Officails said the troopers across the border exchanged heavy fire in Bagtore area of Gurez.
The exchange of fire lasted for a few minutes, an officials told this reporter.
"It was an attempt of infiltration folied by men on guard," the official said.
Meanwhile troopers from 9 Grandier and 36 RR have launched a search operation in area.