About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Search operation launched near border in Gurez

Published at August 07, 2018 10:37 AM 0Comment(s)963views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

Government forces Tuesday morning launched a massive search operation here in Bagtore area of Gurez following brief exchange of fire along the border.

Officails said the troopers across the border exchanged heavy fire in Bagtore area of Gurez.
The exchange of fire lasted for a few minutes, an officials told this reporter.

"It was an attempt of infiltration folied by men on guard," the official said.

Meanwhile troopers from 9 Grandier and 36 RR have launched a search operation in area.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top