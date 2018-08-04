About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Search operation launched in Rajbagh

Published at August 04, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government forces Saturday evening launched house to house search in Kursoo Raj Bagh area of uptown Srinagar.


Locals said that the areas in Raj Bagh and adjoining Bund are being checked and searched by the forces.

