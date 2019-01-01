About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Search operation continues for third day near LoC

Published at January 01, 2019 03:18 PM 0Comment(s)606views


Agencies

Srinagar

Search operation continued for the third successive day on Tuesday in the woods near the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of Kupwara, where two infiltrators were killed when troops foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) attempt to strike a forward Indian post on Sunday.

"With the first light on Tuesday morning, security forces resumed search operation in the dense woods near the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector despite hard weather conditions and difficult terrain," official sources said.

They said the operation was launched after troops foiled a major BAT attempt to strike a forward Indian post along the LoC in Naugam sector in Kupwara by killing two infiltrators on Sunday.

They said that the operation was suspended on Monday night due to darkness.
[UNI, Representational Pic]

