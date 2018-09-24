Sealing the clinics

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has sealed 170 illegal and un-authorized clinics across Kashmir after being directed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan. The action follows several reports on quacks running the clinics that were published in local newspapers and also widely circulated on social media. While the action is commendable, the government also needs to introspect how the state has reached to this position were quacks are operating without fearing the law. About public health and services in the state, the state cannot offer a rosy picture as the state of affairs in hospitals, be it in primary, secondary or tertiary hospitals, is an open secret. Mushrooming of clinics and labs that offer different health care services in the state has not only been possible due to the lapse by the authorities who are supposed to check the credentials and monitor them, but also because of poor quality of services in government hospitals. While the high influx of patients in the OPDs of few tertiary hospitals present a grim picture, it is far worse in the case of primary and secondary health care units. Many district and sub-district hospitals are said to be functioning despite serious dearth of resources including manpower or staff. Some hospitals have facilities that benefit very few people, in other hospitals they remain dysfunctional. Dependency on hospitals, clinics and labs in private sector has been increasing and the administration is in the know of this development. Quality services and facilities, which could have been provided in government hospitals easily, are now being looked for at private clinics. High demand and little screening have led to the present situation wherein people are treated by quacks at clinics established all over the state. It is the people’s decision, an informed choice, to go with what seems convenient and a better alternative. Though the administration can be vigilant and keep an eye on labs and clinics that are operating illegally, it has to also work on the institutions over which government has absolute control. Today, doctors are taking legal route to prevent possible attacks on the fraternity in the hospitals. The government and health authorities in particular need to introspect. Without fixing the institutions in the public sector, nothing good will come out. The faith of the people on the institutions has to be restored, and unfortunately that is where least is being done.