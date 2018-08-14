Seal illegal clinics, unauthorized testing labs: Div Com to DCs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 13:
The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the valley including Leh and Kargil to seal all illegal and unauthorized clinics and testing laboratories immediately so that poor patients do not fall prey to fake medicos.
Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the medical services across the valley including Leh and Kargil.
It was informed that 44 illegal and unauthorized clinics were already sealed in different areas which were operated by incompetent persons.
Divisional Commissioner directed all DCs to crack down on illegal, unauthorized clinics and testing laboratories and seal those immediately and arrest the culprits and take strict legal action against them.
He also directed them to start regular drive with the coordination of Police in their respective districts to identify illegal clinics, fake doctors and unauthorized testing laboratories for immediate action.
He also directed for sending the report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office on daily basis.
Div Com reiterated that government is committed to providing better health care facilities to the people across the valley including Leh and Kargil.
Deputy Director of Health Services, Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video conferencing.