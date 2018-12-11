Sea of people attend funeral prayers of teenage militants

It was after 1965 that Hajin witnessed such grief-filled funeral prayers: Locals
It was after 1965 that Hajin witnessed such grief-filled funeral prayers: Locals
M T RasoolHajin (Bandipora), Dec 10:
Thousands of people on Monday participated in the funeral prayers of two deceased teenage militants Bilal Saqib and Mudasir at Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
From children to elderly persons to women, everybody from Sonwari area and its adjoining area participated in the funeral prayers of two militants, who were killed in 18-hour-long gunfight with forces in Mujgund area in outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.
People had locked their houses to participate in the funeral procession of the deceased militants.
The elderly persons told Rising Kashmir that they have witnessed such attendance and grief filled funeral 58 years ago when CRPF killed four innocent people in the area.
According to them, in 1965 whole Sonawari area and Hajin township came out on roads to mourn the death of four innocent persons killed during Plebiscite Front protest.
“The entire population of the area had participated in their funeral prayers,” they said.
Today, people of entire Sonawari and adjoining areas came out to mourn the death of student-turned-militants Saqib Bilal and Mudasir Ahmed.
“The funeral of young student turned militants was unique, more stressful and most grief-stricken as the land los two young boys, who surprised all by joining militancy,” said a post graduate student Nuzhat Bano.
“From small kids to elderly person everybody is in tears,” said Nuzhat while wiping tears.
“I have first time witnessed such a grand massive funeral procession in my life. The entire area is mourning. From kids to octogenarians, everybody is in tears,” said 75 year old Muhammad Rajab.
A scholar, who participated in the funeral procession of deceased militants, said, “I am looking at this funeral differently. A grieved mother, who lost a hope in death of her son, is leading the procession. It speaks volumes”.
“This is a new trend. It is a matter of concern for us that a 14 year boy are leaving homes to join militancy. Grieved mothers are consoling people and even expressing emotions to praise death of their sons,” he said.
Before funeral prayers were offered, the bodies of deceased militants were carried in a procession through the villages amidst singing of freedom songs from the local mosques.
The women sang wedding songs for the two militants.
The large Eidgah of Hajin fell short of space. Some people offered prayers on roads inside houses.
“The rush of people was so massive that the Eidgah could not accommodate all mourners,” said a mourner Suhail Ahmed.
Four separate funeralprayers were offered for the deceased militants.
Clashes erupted between youth and forces after burial of the teenage militants.
Youth pelted stones on force personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells. The clashes continued for some time.