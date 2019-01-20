About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SDRF celebrates 7th Raising Day

Published at January 20, 2019 12:10 AM


Srinagar, January 19:

 The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Saturday celebrated its 7th Annual Raising Day here at its Provincial Headquarters.
The NDRF team headed by Dy Commandant NDRF 7thBn stationed at SDRF Hqrs Srinagar also joined and celebrated Annual Raising Day of NDRF which is celebrated on 19th January across the country.
Commandant SDRF Kashmir B A Sofi, took salute at the March Past jointly presented by the contingents of SDRF and NDRF.
In his address the Commandant highlighted work done by SDRF during the year 2018 which include recent Rescue/ Search Operation besides peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2018, rescue activities and awareness programmes.

