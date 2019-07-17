SDRF aspirants stage protest, demand increase in vacancies

July 17, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Scores of aspirants of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Tuesday staged a protest to demand an increase in the number of posts advertised by the department.

The aspirants said an advertisement notification for the engagement of two battalions of SDRF was issued by the department in the year 2012 and the same was uploaded on the official website to conduct the physical test in the year 2018.

Muhammad Rafiq Dar, an aspirant, said, “In any recruitment the vacancies are advertised before conducting a screening test. But in first of its kind, SDRF aspirants have qualified the physical test and then the department issued the vacancy list, leaving the qualified aspirants in shock.”

“After the completion of the physical test, the concerned department issued the vacancy list of 355 posts only against the already published two battalions, which is sheer injustice with the youth who appeared in the said examination as their age bar is nearing an end,” Dar added.

He also that they are involved with the said advertisement since last seven years but the sudden change in vacancies has left them in shock.

The aspirants while expressing their resentment said they have met Governor Satya Pal Malik recently, who assured them that the issue will be looked into. SDRF aspirants urged the administration to take serious note of this issue.