SDMA organizes disaster management training at Qamarwari

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The J&K State Disaster Management Authority(SDMA), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project Sunday organized one day workshop on Disaster Preparedness Training at Qamerwari, Srinagar, with the objective to generate awareness amongst the students about Disasters and preparedness.

Director Disaster Management, Aamir Ali was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Program was organized in collaboration with SAAYA-Shadow of Hope (NGO) and Encarta Plus Tutorials.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Disaster Management laid stress on appropriate safety measures to be taken before, during and after any eventuality to avoid damages.

He demonstrated CPR and other techniques of providing first aid, including how to use different types of fire extinguishers. He hailed the efforts of SDRF for their passion of work and being available in all parts of the Valley during any situation.

While appreciating the work and role of NGOs for organizing such workshops, he said that it is very important to teach students about management of disasters and said that safety must not be compromised while handling any injured persons and that the basic guidelines regarding safe handling of injured and equipment will always be helpful.

The training program was attended by more than 100 participants comprising of boys and girls. The participants were imparted training related to Fire Safety , First AID, Search and Rescue, CPR followed by a mock drill. The trainers from SDRF included Abdul Gaffar, Aijaz Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmed and Imtiaz Ahmed.

The training also covered the major topics related to fundamentals of hazards and their identification, their control, safety measures, etc.

Certificates of participation were given to all the students. The training programme was funded by JTFRP, under the capacity building component.