SDM suspends 12 employees of PHE division Bijbehara

July 19, 2019 | Sahil Ashraf Shah

The SDM Bijbehara, Anantnag has suspended 12 employees of the PHE department for remaining absent from the duty. He has also initiated an inquiry against the Exin following various complaints against the PHE department Bijbehara.

Protests were carried out at the PHE division Bijbehara by the inhabitants of various villages regarding the scarcity of drinking water and the alleged negligence of duties by the PHE department.

As revealed by the locals the department has always overlooked the hue and cry of the general public and failed to address the vital issue of supplying drinking water. It was further alleged that repeated peaceful protests have been carried out by the general the public at various occasions but the PHE department never reacted positively. People continued to protest on Thursday again at the PHE division Bijbehara.

In order to pacify the protesters the SDM Abdul Rashid Dass rushed to the spot and convinced them that proper action would be taken.

Sources said meanwhile, the SDM inspected the office and seized the attendance register. As revealed by the officer the Exin and 12 employees including some JEE's were found absent from the duty unauthorized. The inquiry against Exin has been initiated and the rest of the employees numbering 12 have been put under suspension with immediate effect.