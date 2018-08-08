About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SDM Kangan organizes Mutation camps at several places

Rising Kashmir News

Ganderbal August 07:

 In order to provide services to the people at their doorsteps, SDM Kangan, Mehraj-u-din Shah supervised major mutation Camps, first of its kind at several remote and far off areas of Kangan today.
In these camps, supervised by SDM Kangan, a huge number of mutations were attested.
The camps were conducted at Dardwudder, Yachama and Hayanpalpora villages of Tehsil Kangan. SDM Kangan informed that next camps are scheduled in tehsil Gund at Sonamarag, Nilgrath, Sarbal and other villages of the area.
Speaking on the occasion the SDM Kangan asked officers to work in tandem with each other as a team for the better and prompt public delivery services.
The Mutation camps were attended by Tehsildar Kangan, NT Kangan, Girdawar , patwari, concerned lamberdars/chowkidars besides large public gathering.

 

