SDM Kangan issues advisory in view of snowfall, asks people to prefer travel in 4×4 vehicles

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Saturday issued an advisory to public in view of snowfall and slippery road conditions in the area.
“All Vehicles playing on Kangan to Sonamarg and Kangan to Wangth Narnanagh , kachnambal and Chatergul areas should use chain kets on tyres and 4×4 vehicles should only be preferred for travel,” read the advisory issued by SDM Kangan Mehraj ud din Shah.
He advised people not to venture out in the avalanche prone areas of the sub Division.
SDM also asked public to cooperate with administration to avert any untoward incident.
The administration asked public to cant the below mentioned phone numbers for any emergency.
SDM Kangan-9419748862
Tehsildar Kangan- 9419484494
Tehsildar Gund-9469636449
SDPO Kangan-9419105858
AEE PDD- 9596408454
AEE PHE-9622864254
AEE R&B- 9906536000
MED -7006469171
BRO-9540076330
