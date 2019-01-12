About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SDM Kangan issues advisory in view of snowfall, asks people to prefer travel in 4×4 vehicles

Published at January 12, 2019 02:35 PM 0Comment(s)705views


SDM Kangan issues advisory in view of snowfall, asks people to prefer travel in 4×4 vehicles

Rising Kashmir News

Ganderbal

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Saturday issued an advisory to public in view of snowfall and slippery road conditions in the area.

“All Vehicles playing on   Kangan to Sonamarg and Kangan to Wangth Narnanagh , kachnambal and Chatergul areas  should use chain kets on tyres and 4×4 vehicles  should only be preferred for travel,” read the advisory issued by SDM Kangan Mehraj ud din Shah.

He advised people not to venture out in the avalanche prone areas of the sub Division.

SDM also asked public to cooperate with administration to avert any untoward incident.

The administration asked public to cant the below mentioned phone numbers for any emergency.

SDM Kangan-9419748862

Tehsildar Kangan- 9419484494

Tehsildar Gund-9469636449

SDPO Kangan-9419105858

AEE PDD- 9596408454

AEE PHE-9622864254

AEE R&B- 9906536000

MED -7006469171

BRO-9540076330

 

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top