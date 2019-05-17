SDM discusses revenue issues of Marh

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh Tariq Hussain Naik on Thursday convened a meeting of officers/officials of revenue department of Sub-Division, Marh to discuss the revenue issues in detail.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Er. Surinder Singh, Tehsildar, Marh, All Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris of Sub-Division Marh. The revenue staff was sensitized about various issues of the department like writing of Jamabandies to be expedited so that the digitalization of revenue record was done in a time bound manner. Every field staff was given target and asked to get it done as per time schedule.

The SDM asked to ensure that the Girdawari was done in field to maintain confidence the general public. Stress was also laid on the eviction of encroachment from state/kacharai land on fast track basis.