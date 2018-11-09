SDF deputation calls on Advisor Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Shahabad Development Forum (SDF) deputation Thursday calls on Khursheed Ganie, Advisor to the Governor J&K.
The Forum puts few demands before Advisor which includes the inauguration of the new model hospital at Dooru, commissioning of the maternity hospital in existing sub-district hospital, rehabilitation of 135 shopkeepers at toll post and genuine compensation of land to the owners for toll plaza.
The Forum also demanded Water supply scheme of Zamalgam Dooru, up-gradation of Doru-Batagund-Kapran road, Kapran-Desai road, and up-gradation of middle school (DP) Dooru Khodamam.
In response, Advisor Ganai appreciated the efforts taken by the Forum for the welfare of the people of respective areas and assured them for speedy redressal of their demands.
Advisor Ganai assured SDF that new model hospital will get functional on a priority basis and all other matters will be taken up as soon as possible. The meeting was attended by Asif Bashir Chepoo, Farooq Ahmad Shapoo, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Shafiq Ahmad Malik. (KNS)