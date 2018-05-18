About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SDA demolishes illegal structures, retrieves encroached land

Published at May 18, 2018 03:23 AM 0Comment(s)30views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 17:

The enforcement wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) as part of its special demolition drive Thursday carried out demolitions at various places under its jurisdiction.
The drive was carried out at Shalteng, Bemina and Parimpora areas where several locations were cleared of illegal encroachments. The drives were conducted in coordination with local police stations.
Meanwhile, the SDA has appealed the general public not to indulge in illegal constructions or dumping of construction material on the SDA land.

