SDA demolishes illegal structures, retrieves encroached land

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 17:
The enforcement wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) as part of its special demolition drive Thursday carried out demolitions at various places under its jurisdiction.
The drive was carried out at Shalteng, Bemina and Parimpora areas where several locations were cleared of illegal encroachments. The drives were conducted in coordination with local police stations.
Meanwhile, the SDA has appealed the general public not to indulge in illegal constructions or dumping of construction material on the SDA land.