About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SDA demolishes illegal shops raised at HlG Colony Bemina

Published at July 25, 2018 02:03 AM 0Comment(s)384views

‘Encroached land removed, original position restored’


Srinagar, Jul 24:

 Enforcement wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) under its special demolition drive conducted and carried out demolition drive at
H.l.G. Colony Bemina and demolished the shops illegally raised at site.
During the demolition drive, the encroached land has been removed and original position has been restored.
The SDA as per the statement issued to KNS has informed the people living, in its jurisdictions not to indulge in illegal construction or dumping of the construction material on the SDA land/Road side.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top