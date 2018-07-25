SDA demolishes illegal shops raised at HlG Colony Bemina

‘Encroached land removed, original position restored’
Srinagar, Jul 24:
Enforcement wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) under its special demolition drive conducted and carried out demolition drive at
H.l.G. Colony Bemina and demolished the shops illegally raised at site.
During the demolition drive, the encroached land has been removed and original position has been restored.
The SDA as per the statement issued to KNS has informed the people living, in its jurisdictions not to indulge in illegal construction or dumping of the construction material on the SDA land/Road side.