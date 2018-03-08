S.D Punjabi passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Former administrator, SMC and Director, Estates Department J&K, Siraj-ud-Din Punjabi passed away Wednesday afternoon after brief spell of illness. He was 80.
A large number of mourners from all walks of life including bureaucrats, leaders of trade and industry, social & rights activists attended the funeral in Hawal today.
The body was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard adjoining Ziarat Peer Haji Mohammad Sahib (R.A) at Saraf Kadal in Shehr-e-Khas.
Meanwhile several trade and industry bodies have expressed solidarity with Rauf Ahmad Punjabi, former President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Aijaz Ahmad Punjabi sons of the deceased.
His chahrum will be observed on Saturday, March 10th at 10.30 am at Peer Haji Mohammad Sahib (R.A) Saraf Kadal
The congregational Faateh Khawani will be held at 10.30 am on Saturday, March, 10th at the Mazar adjoining the Ziarat Peer Haji Mohammad Sahib (R A) followed by a prayer meeting at our residence Mirza Kamil Chowk, Hawal.
