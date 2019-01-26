Scribes march in Srinagar against barring of journalists from covering Jan 26 function

Irfan YattooSrinagar
Scores of Journalists took out a peaceful protest rally against the barring of senior journalists from cover the main January 26 function at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar on Saturday.
Witnesses said that the protesting journalists marched from Kashmir Press Club to Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk where they staged a peaceful protest demonstration.
The protesting journalists sought clarification from the authorities on the matter and end to such curbs on journalists in Kashmir.
Earlier, a group of senior journalists were not given permission to cover the main January 26 function here despite valid security passes issued to them by the authorities.