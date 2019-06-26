Screening test for free accountancy courses on June 29

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Consequent upon Inauguration of Srinagar Extension Centre of Institute of Cost Accountants of India, the institute in association with Higher Education Department, J&K conducted career awareness programs in all colleges of Kashmir Valley.

In a statement a spokesperson said that keeping in view the overwhelming response of the students and free coaching cum admission allowed for first batch it has been decided to conduct screening test of the students to select right students based on merit for the course.

“Date of screening test is June 29, 2019 at 11 am and it will be held simultaneously at Gandhi College Srinagar, Government Degree College Anantnag, Government Degree College Baramulla and Government Degree College, Pulwama,” the spokesperson said.