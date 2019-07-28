Screening of Junior Pencak Silat teams held

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K State Pencak Silat junior teams of boys and girls qualified screening test on Saturday. The J&K State Sports Council under the supervision of Sports Officer Central Nusrat Gazala held the screening here at Polo Ground for forthcoming National Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2019 scheduled to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar from 18 August to 21 August 2019 .

The screening committee under the supervision of Nusrat Gazalla and coach Mohammad Iqbal besides few office bearers of the association were present.

The Junior Nationals at Srinagar will be the first ever nationals for.the current year and will be the onward selection of the players for International Pencak Silat championship at Singapore in the month of October 2019.

The championship will be organised under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Government of India, Sports Authority of India and Indian Pencak Silat Federation and with the support of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council.