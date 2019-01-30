Screen Dependency Disorder: Role of mothers

Mohammad Iqbal Bhat
Mobile phone is a commodity mostly available in all the households of Jammu & Kashmir. The prime purpose of this invention was connecting to the distant people via audio communication.
Invention of other facilities like internet and availability of online services like “online shopping, online entertainment, online gaming and scores of other services has made the invention of mobile phone more versatile and besides providing convenience it has given birth to considerable number of issues that if ignored can cause alarming ill effects.
One such alarming evil is screen dependency a common disposition depicted by the infants and children.
In the past children used to cry for mother’s milk but it is disturbing that these days a crying infant smiles when shown screen of a mobile phone with a video playing on it. Children have become screen dependent.
Jammu and Kashmir being a conflict zone has some different challenges. Due to lack of congenial atmosphere outside parents prefer that their children should stay indoors.
The direct experience of the conflict and violence has developed a sort of attitude among children that shows extremely positive reception to certain online games based on violence.
For instance, majority of the children of J&K have become the hard-core victims of “PUBG” an online game. The game is all about killing, splitting blood on streets and simulating the taste of practising modern weaponry.
A crying child when maintains calm can be a source of joy for the mothers but in reality, it is harming her kid’s health enormously and its ill effects are many. It is observed that mothers offer mobile phones to their crying kids early in the morning so that the kids can stay inside quilt for prolonged period.
And during the day, when children should be busy in play, most of them are obsessed with the mobile phones and the video engagement is such that these children hardly notice the surrounding atmosphere.
The updated guidelines from the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) recommend a maximum of one hour screen time a day for kid’s ages 2 to 5 years-old. Babies below 18 months should avoid it altogether.
Various studies have shown that excessive use of screen can hurt children, from sleep problems and difficulties with communication to socialization and brain development. Now, new research has claimed that prolonged gadget use can lead to "Screen Dependency Disorder”.
The disorder manifests a myriad of symptoms, including insomnia, backache, weight gain or loss, eyesight problems, headaches, and poor nutrition as physical symptoms.
Anxiety, dishonesty, feelings of guilt, and loneliness are the emotional symptoms. Many of those who suffer from the disorder prefer to isolate themselves from others and are often agitated and suffer from mood swings
Based on Sigma’s research, those who are addicted to screens also exhibit dependent, problematic behaviour, including withdrawal symptoms, increasing tolerance (for screen use), failure to reduce or stop screen activities, lying about the extent of use, loss of outside interests, and continuation of screen use despite adverse consequences
Parents mostly mothers must took strong note of the screen addictive behaviour of their children, which if went unnoticed can give birth to a number of problems that can seriously hamper the normal growth of the child.
Instead of drawing on the smartphone or tablet, parents can motivate their child to draw, scribble, and color using real art materials instead. If they’re fond of building structures, parents can replace their device with blocks, boxes, or other materials that they can manipulate or pile.
Most of all, children should be encouraged to interact with peers face-to-face. Let them play outdoors so they can express themselves and with proper eye contact with their friends. Not only with they build strong interpersonal skills, but they’ll also develop their motor skills and creativity.
Managing your child’s screen time may be hard, but we assure you that it’s entirely doable. Just remember to balance technology and real-life learning, and you’ve got it all under control.
Caring mother is the one who tolerates the cry of the child without offering him/her a visual feast on the mobile phone.
Author is Research Officer at DIET Kupwara
bhatiqbal83@gmail.com