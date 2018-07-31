About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Scrapping of Art 35-A will lead to civil war: Usman Majid

Published at July 31, 2018 12:21 AM 0Comment(s)318views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 State General Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and MLA BandiporaUsmanMajid here on Monday said if Article 35A is scrapped, it will lead to civil war in Kashmir.
Majid in a statement said:“If BJP & RSS think that this war will remain restricted to Kashmir, they are living in fool’s paradise. It will engulf the whole of India.”
Majid said New Delhi should not touch the special status of Kashmir.
“If they do, they will invite trouble for entire India and the region. Article 3-A is our minimum right and we will not tolerate any attempt to fiddle with it,” he added
He said:“We won’t allow anybody to fiddle with Article 35-A. The state subject law should not be eroded at any cost. If the Constitutional provision is removed, it will provide fertile ground for neighboring powers to intensify the war in Kashmir, which will then engulf the whole country. If Article 35-A is abrogated, it will be economically detrimental to the people of State.”
MLA Bandipora warned “to launch agitation if attempts are made to abrogate the Article 35-A”.He expressed serious concerns over attempts to abrogate special status of the State.

 

