April 09, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Scrapping Art 370 Allah’s will for Kashmir’s Azadi: Farooq

‘Repressive measures like summoning Mirwaiz to Delhi won’t cow us down’

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday said New Delhi’s efforts of abrogating Article 370 was Allah’s will to pave way for Kashmir’s Azadi.
Addressing an election rally at Munawarabad in Srinagar downtown, Farooq while reacting to the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto in which they have committed to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian constitution said nobody would carry Indian flag in Kashmir if the special status of the State was abolished.
“Do they (New Delhi) think that they will abrogate Article 370 and we will stay quiet? They are wrong. We will fight against it,” he said. “I think its Allah’s will that they are trying to abrogate it so that we can get Azadi from them.”
Article 370 grants special autonomous status to J&K, while Article 35A provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the State.
The three-time chief minister said the abrogation of Article 370 would end Kashmir’s accession with India.
“They think by abrogating Article 370 outsiders can be settled to change the demography of the Muslim-majority Jammu Kashmir and they think we will sleep over it but we will fight it tooth and nail,” he said. “No conspiracy of New Delhi can change the Muslim-majority status of Jammu Kashmir.”
Calling Governor Satya Pal Malik “New Delhi’s agent”, Farooq said by executing orders like banning civilian movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway to let 40 CRPF vehicles to pass is highly regrettable.
“This Governor is not using his own brains but act on the whip of Government of India,” he said.
Castigating BJP’s parliamentary poll candidates in Kashmir, Farooq said they were trying to sell people of Kashmir for their petty gains.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in his entire political career, he had never seen such a foul language used by the head of the state.
“He (Modi) promised that he will provide 2 crore jobs in a year that tantamount to 10 crore jobs in 5 years but where are those jobs,” Farooq said.
He also criticised Government of India (GoI) for summoning Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to New Delhi.
“Today, Molvi Umar Sahab was summoned to Delhi. Could they not have conducted the investigation in Kashmir? Are they trying to show us their strength? Such repressive measures won’t cow us down,” the NC President said. “We have seen such things in the past too. They are living in a fool’s paradise if they think by these measures they can enslave us.”

 

 

