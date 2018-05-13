Scraping stamp duty historic for women empowerment: PDP

More such measures desperately needed to accord women dignified way of life: Mansoor
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, May 12:
Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday termed the cabinet decision of scrapping the stamp duty in case the property is registered in name of the female member of the family a milestone for the empowerment of the women in the state at large.
In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Mansoor Hussain Soharwardhy said the decision taken by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would prove as a remarkable pro-women decision in the history of the state and that it would go a long way in helping the women to get out of the sordid conditions, they are compelled to live in at present.
The PDP leader added that the state government led by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti since assuming office has been taking several measures that are proving vital for the empowerment and the upliftment of the women folk in the state and that the recent decision will not only instil enough confidence in women to lead the society with best of their abilities but will also accord them the rightful dignity and honour they deserve and desire for.
Underscoring the need for the more pro-women initiatives in the state, Mansoor said researches have proven how domestic violence among the women in Jammu and Kashmir is prevalent and how still in the present age, their rights and entitlements are denied by the patriarchal society with utmost impunity. “It is the mater of grave concern for all of us that 4,000 cases of domestic violence against woman are reported in the state every year. Kashmir women are reluctant to file complaints for fear of repercussions,” PDP General Secretary said, adding that the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has resolved to get the women of the state out of the squalid conditions make them the torch bearers for leading the society towards prosperity and tranquility.
The PDP General Secretary also stated that the 25 percent reservation for the women in Panchayat polls and elections in urban local bodies can prove as a big leap in ensuring that women are very much part and parcel of the society and can contribute in its growth and prosperity.