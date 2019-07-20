SCPWCR takes suo-moto cognizance of death of twin neonats in LD hospital

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The J&K State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights (SCPWCR), Friday took suo-moto cognizance of unfortunate death of twin neonats in L D hospital Srinagar and has decided to hold an inquiry committee to find the facts.

The Commission had come across reports appearing in a section of media about mishandling of cases in L. D hospital in which twin new born babies lost their lives