July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SCPWCR takes suo-moto cognizance of death of twin neonats in LD hospital

 The J&K State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights (SCPWCR), Friday took suo-moto cognizance of unfortunate death of twin neonats in L D hospital Srinagar and has decided to hold an inquiry committee to find the facts.
The Commission had come across reports appearing in a section of media about mishandling of cases in L. D hospital in which twin new born babies lost their lives

 

 

;