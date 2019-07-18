About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SCPWCR issues summons in Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara incidents

 The State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR) Wednesday issued summons directing the concerned to appear before the Commission in three different incidents in Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara districts.
In Budgam district, reportedly the husband of a teacher of PMS Magraypora approached the office of Zonal Education Officer, B. K. Pora with leave application and medical prescription of his wife in which the staff present at the ZEO office refused to receive the application, a statement of SCPWCR said.
In another case, the Commission received a complaint from an NGO in which it has been alleged that despite the lapse of 9 months, the investigation in the dowry death case of late Rashida of Srinagar has not been completed so far.
The Commission also took cognizance of murder case of Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Malik of Kupwara. “The parents of the deceased have demanded to expedite investigation into the case,” the statement said.
“Considering the gravity and seriousness involved in these cases, the Commission directs the concerned to appear before the Commission along with action taken reports,” the statement added.

 

 

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SCPWCR issues summons in Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara incidents

              

 The State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR) Wednesday issued summons directing the concerned to appear before the Commission in three different incidents in Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara districts.
In Budgam district, reportedly the husband of a teacher of PMS Magraypora approached the office of Zonal Education Officer, B. K. Pora with leave application and medical prescription of his wife in which the staff present at the ZEO office refused to receive the application, a statement of SCPWCR said.
In another case, the Commission received a complaint from an NGO in which it has been alleged that despite the lapse of 9 months, the investigation in the dowry death case of late Rashida of Srinagar has not been completed so far.
The Commission also took cognizance of murder case of Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Malik of Kupwara. “The parents of the deceased have demanded to expedite investigation into the case,” the statement said.
“Considering the gravity and seriousness involved in these cases, the Commission directs the concerned to appear before the Commission along with action taken reports,” the statement added.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;