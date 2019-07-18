SCPWCR issues summons in Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara incidents

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR) Wednesday issued summons directing the concerned to appear before the Commission in three different incidents in Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara districts.

In Budgam district, reportedly the husband of a teacher of PMS Magraypora approached the office of Zonal Education Officer, B. K. Pora with leave application and medical prescription of his wife in which the staff present at the ZEO office refused to receive the application, a statement of SCPWCR said.

In another case, the Commission received a complaint from an NGO in which it has been alleged that despite the lapse of 9 months, the investigation in the dowry death case of late Rashida of Srinagar has not been completed so far.

The Commission also took cognizance of murder case of Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Malik of Kupwara. “The parents of the deceased have demanded to expedite investigation into the case,” the statement said.

“Considering the gravity and seriousness involved in these cases, the Commission directs the concerned to appear before the Commission along with action taken reports,” the statement added.