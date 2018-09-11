About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Scouts dominate Ladakh marathon

Published at September 11, 2018 03:15 AM 0Comment(s)201views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

The Ladakh Marathon was organised on 9 September 18 at Leh under the aegis of RIMO expeditions, Leh.
The Ladakh Marathon comprised of various events including 42 km, 21 km, 7 km run. The Marathon was flagged off by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC 14 Corps.
Continuing their winning streak in this prestigious event, the second and third positions in 42 km were bagged by Rifleman Ajaz Hussain and Jigmat Kunzang and in 21 km third and fourth positions were secured by Rect Jigmat Stobdan and Rfn Jigmat Norboo respectively of Ladakh Scouts Regiment.
Proving their mettle in this unique high altitude run, which comprises a test of mental and physical endurance of the participants over a grueling distance of 42 and 21 kms at an altitude of more than 11000 ft, the Ladakh Scouts runners re-established their supremacy by achieving ‘podium finish’ . This commendable achievement and the perseverance displayed by these athletes has been exceptional and has earned laurels for the Regiment and the Indian Army.

 

 

