Scouting for U15 boys held

Rising Kashmir News
The scouting for U15 boys for the National Team was conducted by All India Football Federation in collaboration with J&K Football Association to select probables for the National team.
About 50 boys from all districts of the State participated in the trials. The trials were held on 24 September and 25 September 2018 at Synthetic Turf Ground.
Suren Kumar Chetri AIFF Football Coach conducted the scouting.
The official from AIFF was assisted by Physio DR. Shahnawaz Gazi, Intikhab Alam grassroots Coach of JKFA.
Bilal Panjabi Development Officer AIFF who is looking after the all football related activity comes under the purview of FIFA development project across the State of J&K State made all possible arrangements for the smooth conduct of trials.
Prof B.A Shah General Secretary JKFA supervised whole trial proceedings on behalf of J&K Football Association.