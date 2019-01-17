Scores of youth from Srinagar join Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 16:
Scores of Youth from Srinagar District joined Congress Party and expressed their full faith in the programmes and policies of the Party.
In an extraordinary meeting organized at PCC Office Srinagar, Scores of Youth from different area of Srinagar district expressed their full faith in the leadership and programs and policies of Congress party and joined congress party in presence of DCC President Irfan Naqib.
On this occasion Congress leaders, G. A. Gujree, Shameema Mir and others were present.
The leaders welcomed and urged them to strengthen the Congress Party further in their respective areas, besides reaching out to people for redressal of their grievances.
“We need to have to collective approach about the overall development of entire Srinagar district and ensure that people do not suffer on any count, the leader told the new entrants,” a Congress spokesperson said in a statement.