About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Scores of youth detained by police during nocturnal raids in Pulwama villages

Published at September 15, 2018 11:16 AM 0Comment(s)1557views


Scores of youth detained by police during nocturnal raids in Pulwama villages

Javid Sofi

Pulwama
More than a dozen youth have been detained from Tikuna and Babhara villages of South Kashmir's  Pulwama district during nocturnal raids by government forces.
Local residents informed Rising Kashmir that nearly 6 youth were detained from Babhara and 6 to 8 from neighbouring Tikuna village on intervening night of 14 and 15 September.
The residents informed that a shutdown was observed in these two villages on Saturday morning against the detention.
"Traffic on Rajpora- Pulwama road has been stopped at Tikuna, "an eyewitness said.
A police official said that the youth were detained on charges of stone pelting.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top