Scores of delegations meet Advisor Kumar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 25:
Scores of public delegations, individuals Tuesday met the Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar to apprise him about their issues and grievances at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane in Srinagar.
About 37 delegations and 48 individuals registered their grievances with the Advisor Vijay Kumar and sought his intervention in early redressal of their concerns, demands and developmental needs.
A delegation of Environmental Policy Group raised several issues of public importance for consideration linking of Environmental Policy with the proposed Master Plan for Srinagar City, conservation of wetlands, water bodies and some other issues related to public distribution system, health services and others.
Members of Multipurpose Health Workers Association requested for amendment in service rules for clearing of their pending promotion cases.
PHD Forestry ‘Rehbre-e-Janglat’ appointees met the Advisor with their issues and sought his intervention for redressal.
A group of candidates appeared in JKSSB examinations requested for release of final selection list pending for the last few months.
A delegation of youth from Anantnag who have been selected for Class –IV posts in various departments raised their issue of delay in selection list and urged for Advisors intervention for the redressal of the issue.
The delegation of Young Kashmir Footpath Union put forth their issues of providing some dedicated place to vendors to sell their products.
A public delegation from Ganderbal requested for permission to have Jan Aushadi Outlet, a delegation from Kulgam asked for government check on operation of illegal brick kilns and people from Boniyar called for installing towers for better Tele communication services in the area.
A public delegation from Gawmarg met the Advisor and requested for construction of road in Gawmarg, Shalimar in Srinagar.
Intizamiya Masjid and Welfare Committee, Chhanpora, Nowshera, Srinagar asked for completion of drainage work in the locality.
A delegation of tribal people of Bandipora put forth their demand of construction of a community hall for tribal people.
Meanwhile, a delegation of State Project Management Unit called for extension in the hiring period of SPMU under scheme ‘End to End’ Computerization of TPDS operations (e-PDS) in FCS&CA department.
Several individuals also met the Advisor and registered their grievances and demands.
Advisor Kumar gave them a patient hearing and assured that their grievances/demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns.
”All the grievances, issues raised would be looked into by the concerned departments and they have already been directed for the prompt disposal of grievances after their proper examination”, the Advisor said.
He said that all genuine issues and grievances must be given due attention and they should be addressed in timely manner. Developmental needs highlighted by the people during the interaction should be looked into and taken up as per its public importance and availability of funds.