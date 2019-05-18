Scores of delegations, individuals meet Advisor Sharma

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor KK Sharma Friday interacted with a number of delegations and individuals at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar here.

The official spokesperson said more than 30 delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

The delegations which met the Advisor included Civil Society Rafiabad, Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation, National Youth Corps, Contractors Association Ganderbal, Link Workers of NHM, Workers Union JKPCC, Hamdania Colony Bemina, besides residents from Gulab Bagh, Lal Bazar, Narbal, Palpora and other areas.

The issues raised by the deputations pertained to PDD, Water Supply, repair of dilapidated roads in their areas, construction of drainage system and sought immediate redressal to their grievances.

The spokesperson said that on the occasion, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into.





