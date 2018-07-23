Scores injured in Qaimoh clashes

Shafat HussainKulgam
Over two dozen of protesters were injured, one of them critically, after locals clashed with the forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Lone Mohalla locality at Qaimoh area of Kulgam district on Monday.
Locals told Rising Kashmir that as the forces lay siege in the area over inputs about the presence of militants there, hundreds of locals, mostly youth, hit the streets and pelted stones on the government forces, who responded by firing pellets and tear smoke shells.
The critically injured youth has been identified as Raqib Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Ghat Redwani area.
A medico told Rising Kashmir that Raqib has been referred to SMHS for specialized treatment where he is being operated upon in a critical condition.
The clashes were going-on in the area when this report was filed.
Meanwhile, forces have lifted the siege at Lone Mohalla following intense stone-throwing by the locals, forcing them to retreat.