Scores injured during CASO in Kulgam

Published at August 05, 2018 08:15 PM 0Comment(s)2031views


Shafat Mir

Kulgam

Several local people were injured at Khurbatpora village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district when government forces fired pellets and tear gas shells during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area.

As per local sources, the forces laid siege around the area following which hundreds of locals came out to protest triggering intense clashes.

A doctor district hospital Kulgam told this reporter that the injured were continuously pouring in mostly with pellet injuries out of which two had critical wounds.

Following resistance from the locals the CASO was lifted from the area, a local said.

