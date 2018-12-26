Scooty rider dies, two pillion mates injured in Anantnag

AgenciesAnantnag
A 22-year-old scooty rider was killed and two pillion mates were injured in a road accident in Bijbehara in south Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said a scooty collided with a three-wheeler at Veer Nowbugh in Bijbehara on Tuesday night resulting in injuries to two of scooty rider's pillion mates.
The injured were immediately rushed to local hospital, where scooty rider identified as Sameer Ahmad was declared brought dead.
While the condition of Muneeb Farooq Bhat and Faizal Ahmad Bhat was stated to be stable, they said.