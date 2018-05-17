SCOC reviews implementation of Juvenile Justice Act

Srinagar, May 16:
A Meeting of Selection-cum-Oversight-Committee (SCOC) of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) was held here today under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice Hasnain Massodi (Retd) Chairman of the Committee to review the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act.
The SCOC felt that there is a greater need to strengthen the child protection mechanism at the district level for which they authorized the Mission Director, to initiate a slew of measures.
Justice Massodi welcomed the government order sanctioning consolidated honorarium in favour of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) Chairpersons and members of CWCs and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB). He advised the Mission Director, ICPS to provide all infrastructural and secretarial support to the CWCs and JJBs to make them fully functional.
The meeting was attended by Mission Director ICPS, Member Secretary, SCOC and members SCOC.