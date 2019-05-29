Scientific management of stray dogs

May 29, 2019 | Dr. Mohsin Ali Gazi

Dogs are a very handy species to improve our understanding on the mechanisms involved in human allergies and hypersensitivity reactions

All over the world, there has been a population shift from rural to urban communities and the majority of the people now live in cities. This has resulted in a corresponding shift in the roles that the pet play within the community. The role just from a scavenger has changed to a more central role as companion & valued family member. In the recent times it has become a necessity & not luxury to have a companion in western countries.

The trend of a unit family with one child norm, to inculcate a sense of belonging and responsibility, in the single child, a companion animal is brought up along with the child shearing common belongings. Can a Kashmiri family afford to do it? Does our culture accommodate it? Every one with head up says No! The untrammelled growths of a dog population have a negative impact on public health and create socioeconomic and animal welfare problems. Free roaming dogs not only transmit diseases to livestock and humans but also put a threat to human lives in the form of dog bites and produce nuisance in the form of barking and griming fields.

Dogs are the major vectors for deadly zoonotic disease rabies and are of particular concern for humans and livestock. As per reports put forth by Garde et al. 2013, it stated that canine mediated rabies kills between 30,000 and 60,000 people annually worldwide. The availability of a long acting immune contraceptive vaccine which could be administered by lay technicians in the field would be a powerful tool for control.

As we are aware of the fact that to perform a single dog surgery it requires a huge amount of cost from sedation/anaesthesia of dog up to post operative care. For the cost effective management the tool available with us is to replace surgery with the use of chemical compounds because of its potential to be more cost effective than surgical sterilization.

Researchers have shown that intra testicular injection of various approved chemicals such as calcium chloride, Zinc gluconate, and hypertonic sodium chloride (NaCl) solution lead to necrosis, fibrosis & degeneration of somniferous tubules & Leydig cells, thus eliminating the production of spermatozoa, testosterone & sperm counts in a dose-dependent manner in male dogs.

As far as the sterilization of bitches is concerned there is no permanent form of chemical neutering for the female but recently a study on heifers conducted by Cavaleri and Hayes 2017, show that following administration of calcium chloride in ethanol trans vaginally, and intra ovarian initiate complete ovarian atrophy without apparent pain.

Applicability in Medical science

It is an established fact that the results obtained from animal experiments apply to humans as human biology is very much like that of many other animals and the similarity of functions of various organs- heart, lungs, liver, etc which work in the same way as they do in humans make dogs as role models for safety testing of chemicals and drugs, study of genetic disorders, development of new diagnostic tests for diseases in biology and medical education.

Dogs play a vital role in biomedical research from drug testing to liver transplantations. Naturally occurring bladder cancer in dogs very closely resemble human bladder cancer, and also mimic biological behaviour, including frequency of metastasis, sites and response to therapy. Thus experiments on dogs can improve earlier detection and intervention, prediction of patient outcome, and more effective management overall. Dogs develop cardiac problems like those experienced by human, and play a major role in the development of surgical procedures for heart valve and artery replacement and angioplasty.

Apart from cardiovascular surgery, dogs have been extensively used in orthopaedics in studies of fracture, bone defect, prosthetic infections, development of prosthetic devices for hip & knee, tendon & ligament repair, osteomylitis, osteoporosis in older dogs, osteoarthritis, cartilage biology & various spinal procedures. As per study reports of Hugen et.al 2016, it documents that the canine gastric carcinoma may serve as a valuable model for human gastric carcinoma because of similarities in diagnosis, histology, clinical presentation, and prognosis of the disease. Dogs, in particular, suffer from environmental skin allergies and develop a clinical disposition which is very similar to dermatitis and eczema in human beings. Thus, dogs are a very handy species to improve our understanding on the mechanisms involved in human allergies and hypersensitivity reactions (Robert 2018).

Tail piece

The dynamics of dog bites is not well understood by the public. More than two-thirds of dog bites happen to people who are acquainted with the dog. Throughout the world, people enjoy a better quality of life because of these advances, and the subsequent development of new medicines and treatments which is made possible by animal research. Strengthening of ongoing ABC programme is the need of hour and requirement of a specially designed dog cell is to be constituted & the animals sterilised are not to be allowed to take on streets but to put to further use for research purpose. However care has to be taken that animals are managed and cared under the blanket of uniform acceptable standards and animal ethics.

