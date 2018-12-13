Science Exhibition organised under RMSA

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 12:
A two-day Science Exhibition organized under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) by District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Doda was held on Wednesday.
According to an official, nearly, 50 exhibits by 200 students of different Government as well as Private Educational Institutions of the district were displayed in the event.
The exhibition witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, parents and head of institutions.
The DDC, while inspecting the models displayed in the exhibition, had a brain storming interaction with the students and exhorted upon them to develop an innovative approach towards understanding concepts of science.
The programme was attended by Chief Education Officer, Shabir Ahmed, Principal Government HSS Doda Tanveer Ahmed, Principal DIET Om Parkash besides others staff and students, the official added.