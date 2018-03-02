Schools to observe ‘Cleanliness Week’ from March 20: Secretary Education

Screening test of temporary contractual lecturers held
Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah along with Director School Education Kashmir today called an emergency conference of all the Chief Education Officers and DIET Principals and directed them to celebrate cleanliness week from 20 to 27 March 2018 in all the Institutions of the State.
He said that in order to ensure 100% attendance of students in schools, biometric attendance system for the students shall be installed in every High and Higher Secondary Schools of the State.
Talking about the introduction of Board examination for 11th class, Secretary Education directed all the Chief Education Officers and the Head of the Institutions to make sure the completion of all the arrangements in this regard and monitor the attendance of students on regular basis and submit the monthly report to DSEK.
In order to make effective teaching-learning process, Secretary Education said that during the current session every primary school of a zone shall be monitored by designated Heads of the Middle Schools, every Middle school shall be monitored by designated Headmasters of a High Schools, every High School shall be monitored by the Principal of a designated Higher Secondary Schools and Higher Secondary schools shall be monitored by concerned Chief Education Officers.
In order to strengthen the basic infrastructure in schools, Secretary Education directed all the Chief Education Officers and Head of the Institutions to submit a report about deficiencies in the basic infrastructure of the schools within 10 days.
The various points on which the Secretary was briefed by Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo include the introduction of new subjects at Higher Secondary Level, Super 50 coaching centres, Winter camps, winter tutorials, upgradation of schools, the performance of DIETs and the recent transfers.
The meeting was attended by all the Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers, DIET Principals and the affiliates of State Media Centre SIE Kashmir.
Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah along with DSEK Dr. G.N. Itoo also inspected the examination centres for the conduct of Screening Test for the appointment of contractual lecturers on the Academic arrangement. During the visit, he took stock of the arrangements and facilities being provided to the aspirants.
