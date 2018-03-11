Schools reopen in Valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 10:
The educational institutes in Valley except for south Kashmir reopened on Saturday.
The schools upto the middle class, which were scheduled to reopen on Monday this week, reopened today after near three months winter vacations.
The schools were to reopen on Monday but authorities suspended the class work till Friday after killing of four civilians and two militants by army men during a shootout in South Kashmir’s Shopian district last Sunday.
All the schools in central and north Kashmir districts reopened today. The students in the morning were dressed in their school uniforms and waiting for their school buses at bus stops.
The students were happy and jubilant while meeting their friends and teachers after a long time.
The first day in schools after winter vacations was celebrated as “Welcome Day” for students in the schools.
The schools in south Kashmir comprising four districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag would reopen on Monday.
