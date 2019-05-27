Schools remain closed in south Kashmir, other districts on fourth consecutive day

May 27, 2019 | Agencies

Most educational institutions remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Monday as a precautionary measure in Srinagar and adjoining districts in wake of killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa in a security operation last week.

Musa along with two militants was killed in an encounter by security forces which had ensued after a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched at Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on May 23. The encounter ended on early Friday.

The authorities have announced that class work in higher secondary Schools and colleges and universities will remain suspended on Monday as a precautionary measure.



The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Syed Abid Rashid said that all the schools and colleges will remain closed in the district today.

In Anantnag district, the class work in degree colleges and higher secondary schools of Anantnag and Bijbehara town will remain suspended. However, the class work will resume in rest of the areas of the district. Likewise, the class work in its adjoining district Kulgam will also remain suspended in all degree colleges and higher secondary school Nehama of the district, officials said.

