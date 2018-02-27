About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Schools re-open after vacation

Published at February 27, 2018 02:19 AM 0Comment(s)861views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 26:

The secondary and higher secondary schools in Kashmir Monday re-opened after three-month long winter vacation, the state education department said.
The schools were closed since December 1 last year, 15 days earlier than the schedule time, due to intense cold wave conditions in the region.
"The students of class 9, 10, 11 and 12 (secondary and higher secondary) today resumed class work as the winter vacation for these classes came to end yesterday," an official of the education department said.
He said the primary schools would open on March 5.

 

 

