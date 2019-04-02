Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

April 02, 2019 | RK Online Desk

All government and private schools located near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district willwremain closed on Tuesday, an official said.

The deputy commissioner Poonch ordered for closure of schools within the radius of 5 kms from the LoC.

The decision was taken in view of cross-LoC shelling in the area.

On Monday aa five-year-ol girl, a woman and a Border Security Force man were killed and several others injured as the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged gunfire along the LoC in Poonch district.