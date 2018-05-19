About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Schools in border areas to remain close

Published at May 19, 2018 09:34 AM 0Comment(s)660views


Syed Amjad Shah

Jammu

The state government has decided to close all the schools in border areas of Jammu division of the state in view of cross-firing along the International Border (IB).

ADC Jammu Arun Manhas told Rising Kashmir that: “In view of cross-firing, the government has decided to close all the schools today in the border areas that are affected by the cross-firing.”

Five government forces personnel and civilians were killed while ten people sustained injuries on Friday in cross-firing along the IB in R S Pura sector.

