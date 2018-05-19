Schools in border areas to remain close

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
The state government has decided to close all the schools in border areas of Jammu division of the state in view of cross-firing along the International Border (IB).
ADC Jammu Arun Manhas told Rising Kashmir that: “In view of cross-firing, the government has decided to close all the schools today in the border areas that are affected by the cross-firing.”
Five government forces personnel and civilians were killed while ten people sustained injuries on Friday in cross-firing along the IB in R S Pura sector.